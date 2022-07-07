Hrithik Roshan is one of the hottest and fittest actors of B-town. He has set major fitness goals over the years. Hrithik has shared a video of his dad Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym and that is clearly inspirational. The actor says that his father is fitter than him and mentions in hashtags ‘My Dad Is Cooler Than Me’ and ‘My Dad Is Fitter Than Me Too’. Check out the video below. Hrithik Roshan Shares His 68-Year-Old Mom’s Workout Videos And Says ‘It’s NEVER Too Late’ (WATCH).

Actor-Director-Producer Rakesh Roshan

