Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinky Roshan is celebrating her 68th birthday today. And to mark her special day, son Hrithik took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture with a beautiful video of nature. He wrote, "I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother’s birthday to meet me. Ain’t I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that’s what they were there to tell me. And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you. More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl !"

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)