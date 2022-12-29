Huma Qureshi is holidaying in the New York City and the actress has shared a few pictures from her travel diaries on Instagram. The actress looks stunning and is clearly having a great time in NYC. She captioned her post as, “Walk & Shop , some Sun in the Park , kuch Friends , thodi Coffee , lusting over @schiaparelli and chilling with my new furry friends #NewYork #newyorkcity #traveltales #photodump”. Maniesh Paul Vacays With Family in Osaka, Shares Pictures From Their Fun-Filled Travel Diaries on Instagram.

Huma Qureshi In NYC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)