The World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on November 15 took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen arriving at the stadium to extend his support to India. Now, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and John Abraham have also been spotted at the stadium, cheering for the Men in Blue. They were seen seated next to Ranbir Kapoor, who was wearing India's jersey. In the photos, Kiara and Sidharth were twinning in white outfits, while John wore a black T-shirt at the stadium. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Ranbir Kapoor at Wankhede Stadium to Cheer for Team India; Animal Actor Wishes Luck to 'Men in Blue' (Watch Video).

