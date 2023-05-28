IIFA 2023 saw some electrifying performances by Bollywood celebs. One of the highlights was when Salman Khan and the Quick Style group came together and grooved to the former’s hit tracks. They clearly set the stage on fire with their electrifying dance moves. IIFA 2023: Varun Dhawan Shows Off His Electrifying Dance Moves at the Awards Show (Watch Video).

Salman Khan & Quick Style At IIFA Awards

Salman Khan and quick style 🔥 Dance together 🔥#iffa2023 pic.twitter.com/0KQzf3n91z — Anjali Sharma (@SoniyaS30596864) May 27, 2023

IIFA 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

