IIFA 2022 has already begun, and so many videos and pics from the event are already going viral online. In one of the BTS clips which has taken the internet by storm, we see Shahid Kapoor and Nora Fatehi rehearsing on the IIFA main stage for a dance performance. IIFA Rocks 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez Opts for a Silver-Golden Sparkling Outfit for the Awards Night (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)