Actress Ananya Panday, who recently purchased a new house in Bandra in the month of November 2023, gave a tour of her house. The interiors have been designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife and designer, Gauri Khan. The actress shared a glimpse of her new house by dropping a collaborative post with Architectural Digest on Instagram. She has also shared a video of her home tour. In the house tour video, Ananya says that if she had to describe her new house in three words, it would be"Girly, Centering and Light". She added, "Having Gauri Khan do my house was something special because she's like family to me; I have grown up around her, and she just got it. I couldn't have asked for anything better". 'I'm Gonna Be A Masi' Ananya Panday Reacts To Cousin Alanna Panday's Pregnancy, Shares Happy Post On Insta.

Catch a Glimpse of Ananya Panday’s New House Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Architectural Digest India (@archdigestindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)