Another interesting year is here for another Indian Premier League (IPL) session which will start in less than 48 hours and what's best to open the 2023 IPL other than Arijit Singh's live performance. One of the most loved and celebrated singers, Arijit will be performing live at the Tata IPL Opening Ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Arijit Singh Croons KK’s Song ‘Yaaron Dosti’ And Pays The Late Singer A Heartfelt Tribute At Vancouver Concert (Watch Viral Video).

Check The Post Here:

Get ready to rock & roll! 🎶 To celebrate the biggest cricket festival, @arijitsingh will be performing LIVE during the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony at the biggest cricket stadium in the world - Narendra Modi Stadium! 🏟️ 🗓️ 31st March, 2023 - 6 PM on @StarSportsIndia & @JioCinema pic.twitter.com/K5nOHA2NJh — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2023

