KK was one of the most loved singers and his untimely demised left all his fans across the world shattered. Arijit Singh, during his performance in Vancouver, Canada, remembered his mentor-friend and paid the late singer a heartfelt tribute. He crooned one of KK’s most popular tracks “Yaaron Dosti”. The video of his performance has taken social media platforms by storm. Terence Lewis Pays Heartfelt Tribute to KK; Shares His Dance Video on Late Singer’s Song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – WATCH.

Arijit Singh Pays Tribute To KK

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)