Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan celebrated the auspicious occasion of Eid with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, cousin Imran Khan and others. However, what left everyone stunned is Aamir’s nephew’s avatar. He looked totally unrecognisable in the picture shared by Ira. Imran has sported an all-white kurta pyjama and can also be seen with little stubble and shortly trimmed hair. Ira Khan Beats the Summer Heat by Spending Time in a Pool, Poses With Her Friends in a Bikini (View Pics).

Ira Khan’s Pictures From Eid 2022 Celebrations

