A grand celebration is on the horizon as Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare gear up for their Udaipur wedding. The couple, having officially registered their marriage among close family and friends, plans to conduct traditional pheras in the city. Aamir Khan and son Azad Rao were seen departing for Udaipur, the former sporting a vibrant ensemble of flared pants and a red kurta. Amidst media attention, father and son shared cheerful poses. Festivities are slated to commence on January 7, spanning three joyous days, promising a lavish affair as the families unite for this auspicious celebration in Udaipur. Ira Khan Shuts Trolls Mocking Husband Nupur Shikhare’s Entry to Their Wedding in Tank Top and Shorts, Shares Insta Story (View Pic).

See Aamir Khan With Son Leaving For Udaipur:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

