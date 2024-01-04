At Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding, Imran Khan was spotted with rumored girlfriend Lekha Washington. Zayn Marie Khan, Ira's cousin, shared stunning photos confirming the couple's attendance. The images, showcasing Imran and Lekha, added fuel to speculations surrounding their relationship. With these visual insights into the wedding celebrations, curiosity peaks regarding Imran's rumored romance, offering a glimpse into the star-studded affair unfolding at Ira and Nupur's wedding. Ira Khan Playfully Asks Husband Nupur Shikhare ‘To Go Shower’ After Signing Their Marriage Papers (Watch Video).

See Imran Khan and Lekha Washington's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Khan (@zaynmarie)

