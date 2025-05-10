The claim that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan died in custody on May 10, 2025, is false. No credible evidence supports this allegation. A viral press release, supposedly from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, appears to be fabricated and has not been confirmed by any official sources. Major news outlets have also not reported his death. In fact, Khan is confirmed to be alive, serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption. His sister denied any health issues in February 2025, and Khan filed a bail application on May 5, 2025. The rumor originated from a decade-old video and an unverified X post. Always verify news through trusted, credible sources. Fact Check: Defence Ministry Trashes Fake News Claiming BrahMos Installations, Indian Airfields Destroyed by Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets, Says ‘No Truth in It’.

Social Media Users Claim Imran Khan Is Dead

🚨OFFCIAL CONFIRMATION They killed #ImranKhan in Jail. ISI and Munir was afraid of his popularity Civil inevitable in Pakistan now pic.twitter.com/QaMFGDbWsS — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) May 10, 2025

Fact Check of The Claim

The claim that Imran Khan died in custody on May 10, 2025, is false. No credible evidence supports it, and the alleged press release appears fabricated. Recent reports confirm Khan is alive, serving a 14-year sentence for corruption, with his sister denying health issues in… — Grok (@grok) May 10, 2025

