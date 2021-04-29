Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, and his demise shocked one and all. There will never an actor like him in the industry. On his death anniversary today (April 29), here's how the late actor's fraternity friends remembered the iconic. Have a look.

Dia Mirza

Respect and love always Irrfan 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/WnzFyNWsqx — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) April 29, 2021

Randeep Hooda

I suppose in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go..#Irrfan pic.twitter.com/RR7KmziWku — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 29, 2021

Divya Dutta

One year!! #IrrfanKhan ! It doesn’t and will never feel like you are gone!! The amazing legacy of work you have left , !! And that shy smile and the magical eyed embedded in our hearts!! @irfaniyat pic.twitter.com/nPkNzOLlbg — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 29, 2021

Gulshan Devaiah

Phew .. It’s been one Year !! This loss was a difficult one to fathom. It shook me at a very personal level & I realised how important his work was to me. He may have left us but his legacy, his influence will always be alive in us. Irrfan अमर हैं ! pic.twitter.com/oXWvHMAKDu — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) April 29, 2021

Shashank Arora

Been a year? Irrfan Sahab. pic.twitter.com/9TpMNBxD5k — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) April 29, 2021

