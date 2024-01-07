Today, on what would have been his 57th birthday, late actor Irrfan Khan is remembered by his son, Babil Khan. Sharing a heartfelt throwback from the set of The Song of Scorpions in 2017, Babil posted a photo of Irrfan offering a cake to director Anup Singh. In the caption, he expressed, "Celebrating a man who always forgot his own birthday @irrfan ❤️." Irrfan Khan, a legend in Hindi cinema, passed away in April 2020, leaving a profound impact on the industry. Babil Khan Remembers Irrfan Khan, Shares a Throwback Featuring His Parents Saying ‘I Was Never Able To Thank My Father’

Babil Khan Remembers Father Irrfan Khan On His Birth Anniversary

