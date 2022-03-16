After dancing with the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit on "Dupatta Mera" from The Fame Game, Ishan Khatter has now grooved with the actress on her popular song 'Ghagra' from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. MD shared the video on her social media along with a cute note. Ishaan and Madhuri are on fire! The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit Gets Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter To Groove With Her On 'Dupatta Mera' (Watch Videos).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

