Sunny Kaushal and Sahher Bambba unite for a beautiful sad song for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series new titled Ishq Mein and we are truly taken away by their charming chemistry, to say the least. A love song for all the sapphire aashiqs is composed by Meet Bros and it is Sachet Tandon's soothing voice that does the trick with the lyrics of Kumaar.

Watch Ishq Mein Song Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)