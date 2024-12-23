Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon, popularly known as Sachet-Parampara, have joyfully announced the arrival of their baby boy on social media. The celebrated music composer duo, known for their hit works in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Kabir Singh, Jersey and more, shared the happy news through a heartfelt video post on Instagram. In their joint message, they expressed their gratitude, writing, “With The Blessings Of Mahadev We are overjoyed to announce the arrival of our precious baby boy.” Fans and well-wishers have flooded the post with congratulatory messages and blessings for the couple and the newborn. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shares ‘Delivery Day’ Vlog, Relishes Ras Malai Before Welcoming Baby Boy (Watch Video).

Sachet-Parampara Blessed With Baby Boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by सचेत टंडन (@sachettandonofficial)

