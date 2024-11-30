Ranbir Kapoor has shared the significance behind choosing red for the logo of his clothing line, ARKS. He described it as the ‘colour of power and passion’ in Indian culture. Kapoor went on to reveal that red has always been his favourite colour, noting that he was in the red house at school and even his first car was red. “I always wanted red to be part of ARKS,” he shared, emphasising how this vibrant colour reflects both his personal connection and the dynamic energy he envisions for his brand. Ranbir Kapoor Offers Fans a Glimpse of His Clothing Line ARKS and It Looks Like the Perfect Blend of Comfort and Style (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor Explains ‘Why Red’ For ARKS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARKS (@arks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)