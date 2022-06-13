Janhit Mein Jaari released in theatres on June 10. The film starring Nushrat Bharucha in the lead showed better performance in terms of collection in the first weekend. The total collection stands at Rs 2.19 crore. Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Collection Day 2: Nushrratt Bharuchha’s Film Stands at a Total of Rs 1.25 Crore.

Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Collection

#JanhitMeinJaari gathers speed on Day 2 and 3... Although the weekend total is on the lower side, the day-wise growth is an indicator that the film has found acceptance by target audience... Mon biz crucial... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs, Sun 94 lacs. Total: ₹ 2.19 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PR9uC3EXws — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 13, 2022

