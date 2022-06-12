Nushrratt Bharuchha's latest release Janhit Mein Jaari, which is a social-comedy saw an upward trend in box office number on the second day of its release. As the film managed to mint Rs 82 lakh on day two. With this, the total of the engaging drama stands at Rs 1.25 crore as of now. Janhit Mein Jaari Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha as Condom Salesgirl Tries to Break Taboos in This Social-Comedy (Watch Video).

Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office Update:

#JanhitMeinJaari witnesses an upward trend on Day 2... The much-required push [90.70% growth] came in at multiplexes of major centres... Day 3 [Sun] is important too, needs to grow further... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 82 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/CdujBkFiPC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)