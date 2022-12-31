Janhvi Kapoor was recently photographed with ex-flame Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s engagement party. As per a report in ETimes, the two are back together! The report states that Janhvi and Shikhar started talking to each other since few months and have rekindled their romance. However, neither of them have made any official announcement yet. Janhvi Kapoor Poses With Ex-flame Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement Bash (View Pic).

Janhvi Kapoor–Shikhar Pahariya Dating AGAIN

