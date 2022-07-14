Koffee With Karan Season 7's second episode is here and this time we have Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor on the couch. It's lovely to see both the ladies being such good friends. Ever since they debuted, people had gone on an overdrive to portray them as rivals not only in the professional space but personally too. Good to see they were all wrong because heroines don't click is a highly overrated and abused myth. Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s Camaraderie Gets a Thumbs Up From Netizens!.

Coming back to the episode, Janhvi was a riot with all her revelations and for being such a Gen-Z. With the kind of lingo she was using and the way she was explaining a few things, she got the vibe check just right. On that couch, you need to be a bit frivolous and there's nothing wrong with it. Sara Ali Khan was quite restrained. It was as if she didn't want to blurt out anything, that can become a rage.

We piece together some shocking revelations by the ladies and Karan Johar himself who, it seems, enjoyed this episode more than the previous one.

#Janhvi Kapoor felt good not being seen during the lockdown

While locked up at home, Janhvi revealed how she got time to be with her family and finally actualise the loss of her mother Sridevi. That's because, after her demise, they kept distracting themselves and finally had time to reflect on it. Janhvi feels more anchored now with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula in her life. She feels her life with her mom is a fantasy she lived. She says, "I am happier than I have been for a long time"

#Sara admits she dated Kartik Aaryan

KWK has a reputation of bringing out the sass in ex-girlfriends of actors. While Sara admitted she dated Kartik Aaryan, she kept it subtle. In a non-committal way, she reveals that she likes Vijay Deverakonda who then becomes a butt of a lot of 'cheesy' joke.

#Janhvi's Finstagram

Okay, before we write more, let us tell you what is a Finstagram if you are like us who had to google it. Finstagram is a fake instagram account many have for various reasons. Even Ranbir Kapoor has one. Janhvi too has a fake account and she unwittingly gives out the name. It is called 'Bholi Si Surat'. And guess while looking it up on Insta, what gave it up? Arjun Kapoor's name.

Janhvi Kapoor's Finstagram account

#Janhvi with Disney Eyes

Janhvi flirted her way out of getting punished for not attending classes. She coyly told her teacher it won't happen again and guess he was so taken by her, he gave her the name 'Disney Eyes'. None of our charms ever worked on our teacher...SHAME! Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 2 Review: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan’s Camaraderie Gets a Thumbs Up From Netizens!.

#It's so Karan!

It doesn't surprise us at all that Karan johar 'has reservations about his daughter's sartorial choices'. He feels she matches strange things together for her look.

#Vijju is dating Rashmika?

Janhvi revealed that she stalked Rashmika Mandanna's account when her follower count was increasing. To that, Sara calls her 'Cheesy', the word is associated with Deverakonda on the show, so are they hinting that these two are together? Oh BTW, Janhvi also stalked Himesh Reshammiya and of course, Rahul Khanna. Who didn't stalk the latter?

#Breakup over a chicken salad

Janhvi broke up with someone because the person didn't order a chicken salad for her. Karan, Sara and us were all appalled by the reason but we were a little pleased to know they got back after six hours.

#Aditya Roy Kapur- The stripper

Karan asked Janhvi who she would like to have as a male stripper and she promptly said Aditya Roy Kapur. So wild!

#Sara-Janhvi dating siblings

Sara and Janhvi have more in common than just Bollywood lineage. They dated the brothers of the same family. We suspect it's the Pahariya brothers but no names were mentioned. Did Karan Johar Just Confirm That Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor Were Dating These Brothers From the Same Family?.

We don't know why the on-set audience felt Sara was better but we kind of liked Janhvi's rapid-fire answers much more interesting.

