Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were papped exiting a eatery post lunch date in the city. The duo did not pose together, but the actress flashed her cute smile for the paps. Janhvi for the afternoon opted for a hot red dress with thigh-high slit whereas Shikhar wore a brown shirt with jeans. The video also sees birthday girl Khushi Kapoor in the frame with her sis. On Khushi Kapoor's Birthday, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Pen Heartfelt Notes for The Archies Actress!

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)