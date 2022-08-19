India is celebrating Janmashmati in full swing today. It was on this day, when Lord Krishna was born. Having said that, we at LatestLY got our hands on some pics of Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Thane for Dahi Handi celebrations on the festive occasion. In the photos, we get to see Kapoor in an orange ethnic wear and the politician in an all-white look. Janmashtami 2022: From 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' to 'Maiyya Yashoda', Best Bollywood Songs to Celebrate Lord Krishna on the Festive Occasion.

Shraddha Kapoor With CM Eknath Shinde:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)