As per latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan's next movie Jawan has not been pushed to October 2023. Reportedly, filmmaker Atlee and SRK will be finishing the shooting of the flick by next month and are also simultaneously working on its post-production for timely and smooth release. As of now, Jawan still will be releasing on the announced date i.e June 2, 2023. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film’s Post-Theatrical Streaming Rights Bagged by Netflix – Reports.

Jawan Not Postponed:

Shah Rukh Khan's #Jawan IS NOT POSTPONED... Atlee and his team are on the verge of finishing the shooting next month and are simultaneously also working on the post-production to ensure a scheduled release... Contrary to speculation, there's NO CHANGE IN RELEASE DATE, as of now! — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) March 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)