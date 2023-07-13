After treating fans with a kickass Jawan Prevue on July 10, Shah Rukh Khan conducted #AskSRK session today. During the sesh, when fans quizzed SRK about his favourite 'action' scene and 'moment' from Atlee's next, SRK did share his opinion. King Khan revealed that the trucks-infused action scene happens to be his personal fave whereas the viral Metro dance sequence of "Bekarar Karke Hume Yun" is actually is director's vision. Jawan Prevue Out! From Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara to Deepika Padukone – Best Moments of Starcast From Atlee's Actioner in Pics.

Shah Rukh Khan's Fave Scene From Jawan Is:

The one with the trucks executed by Spiro is very good I think. But that’s my personal choice u may like some other. #Jawan https://t.co/tmBQaJteal — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Atlee's The Man Behind Jawan's Metro Dance Scene:

The song is Atlee’s idea. I also love it with the dance and all. Too much magic in the idea I think. #Jawan https://t.co/BYASKGx7qw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Watch Jawan Prevue:

