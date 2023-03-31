Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. having said that, it is to be heard that Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the Atlee's upcoming action film Jawaan on March 30. As per reports, the film is under post production stage and will release on June 2, 2023. However, there is no official confirmation of the film yet. Stay tuned for more, we will keep you updated. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film to Be Postponed From Its June 2, 2023 Release Date – Reports.

Check The Tweet Here:

AND ITS A WRAP ON JAWAN!**#ShahRukhKhan and #Atlee wrap up their ambitious action packed dramatic thriller, #Jawan in Mumbai on March 30. Film in post production stage now with June 2* as the targeted release date. ** to best of my knowledge * final call on date by April 10 — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) March 31, 2023

