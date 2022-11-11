Tabu and Ajay Devgn will be seen on Colors TV dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 to promote their upcoming film Drishyam 2. Having said that, as per new promo, we get to see the actress turning into bhoot Manjulika from her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the clip, we see Tabu enacting a scene from the horror-comedy while Madhuri Dixit looks all scared. Drishyam 2: Makers Drop Tabu's Intense Poster from Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller (View Pic).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

