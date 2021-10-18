It is reported that more than 30 people have lost their lives in the torrential rainfall in Kerala that triggered floods and landslides. It has been raining incessantly in the south-western India from the past three days. Thousands of people have been evacuated and relief camps have also been setup. Bollywood actor John Abraham has posted a tweet on seeing the devastating situation in Kerala. He posted a tweet that read, “Pained to see the plight of the people of Kerala Praying for the victims of #KeralaFloods”.

John Abraham On Kerala Floods:

Pained to see the plight of the people of Kerala Praying for the victims of #KeralaFloods — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) October 17, 2021

