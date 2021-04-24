Raj Mehta told a tabloid that the team had fixed the dates for the second schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo in April. With almost 60 per cent of the film left to shoot, the cast and the crew were supposed to shoot for the film in Mumbai month. But keeping in mind the current situations and restrictions imposed in Mumbai, the makers have no option but to delay the second shoot schedule of the film. The makers will fix up a fresh set of combination dates from the actors.

