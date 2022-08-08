Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram story and broke silence on rumours about her exit from Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill wrote, "LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks I can't wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film." Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan’s Film – Reports.

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Story Below:

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

