Ahead of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding ceremony, here’s a video of the bridegroom’s father, actor Sunny Deol, who is seen dancing his heart out at his son’s pre-marriage function. The video shows Sunny dancing to “The Punjaabban” song from JugJugg Jeeyo and Bobby Deol and other guests can’t stop smiling. Karan Deol Can’t Contain His Happiness As He Poses With His ‘Best Men’ Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol (View Pic).

Sunny Deol Dancing At Karan Deol’s Pre-Wedding Festivity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)