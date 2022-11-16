Recently Karan Johar had dropped a quirky video of him and Vicky Kaushal having a banter about their upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. One interesting thing we noticed in the video was the lamp seen behind Vicky, whose stand was shaped like a rifle as seen in the pic below. PS: It can also be a prop brought for this video. Govinda Mera Naam: Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Confirmed to Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar! Watch Actor’s Fun Banter with Karan Johar in This Quirky Video.

Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera Special Video Announcement (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The reason why this lamp caught our eye is because six years back, a similar lamp created headlines when netizens found out that Sanjay Dutt owned such a lamp thanks to the below picture post by his wife Maanyataa. The reason being Dutt was infamously implicated in possessing illegal arms and rifles during the '90s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

Watch the Govinda Mera Naam announcement video:

