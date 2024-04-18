Karan Johar often shares photos and videos with his kids, Yash and Roohi, on social media. Recently, he once again captured a heartwarming moment where his kids tried to beatbox. On Wednesday, April 17, Karan Johar shared a video on his Instagram with his kids. In the video, he asked Yash to show his beatboxing skills, and soon, Yash started trying some beats. Then, Roohi tried to impress her dad and did some beatboxing in her own cute way. Sharing the adorable video, he wrote, "Not sure this is beat boxing! But marks for effort always! They are born to a dada who has zilch musical talent and can’t sing or play an instrument ! So am hoping beyond hope I haven’t transferred my musical genes!" 'People Will Hate You’ Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post About Not Being Liked by Everyone.

Check Out Karan Johar’s Insta Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)