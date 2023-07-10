Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood's power couple, are making the most of their summer in the picturesque Alps. In a recent picture that surfaced online, the couple can be seen basking in the warm sunlight, enjoying their time amidst the stunning mountainous landscape. Kareena looks effortlessly chic in a white t-shirt and trousers, while Saif sports a casual yet stylish look in a red shirt and beige shorts. What caught the attention of fans was the delightful surprise appearance of their adorable kids, Jeh and Taimur, who were spotted in the background, sitting on a bench. Fans couldn't help but admire the cute and happy family moment captured in the picture. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Enjoy 'Negroni Nights' During Their Vacay In Italy (View Pic).

Check Out The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

