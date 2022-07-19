Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram story and quashed rumours about being pregnant again with hubby Saif Ali Khan. She took a hilarious dig to stop the buzz. Taking to her Instagram story she wrote, "It's the pasta and wine guys ..Calm down ... I Am NOT Pregnant ... ufffff ... Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country. Enjoy .. KKK." Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Pregnant Again? Reports Go Viral That She And Saif Ali Khan Are Expecting Their Second Child After Taimur!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story:

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)