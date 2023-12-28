Kareena Kapoor's enduring love for Saif Ali Khan took center stage on a recent episode of Koffee with Karan. Celebrating 16 years together, Kareena made a touching appearance via video, reminiscing about the moment she fell for Saif. Expressing her deep affection, she described Saif as her everything, emphasising that he constitutes her entire universe. Kareena's emotional revelation stirred hearts as she confessed that her eyes welled up whenever she spoke about him, underlining the profound significance of Saif in her life. Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 10: Sharmila Tagore Reveals She Turned Down Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Due to Cancer Diagnosis.

See Kareena Kapoor Khan's Statement Here:

