The 10th episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 featured the renowned mother and son duo, Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan. Besides sharing intriguing details, the veteran actress made some shocking revelations on Karan Johar’s show. Sharmila disclosed that she was diagnosed with cancer and, as a result, turned down KJo’s film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Karan had shared that she was the first choice to play Alia Bhatt’s grandmother in the film. Without divulging many details, Sharmila explained, “This is at the height of Covid. They hadn’t really grappled with Covid at that time. They didn’t know the vaccine… We were not vaccinated. You know, after my cancer. So, they didn’t want me to take that risk.” Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sharmila Tagore Shares Son Saif Ali Khan’s Childhood Caper, Actress Says ‘He Was Not a Brat, but Caused Anxiety All Around’.

Sharmila Tagore On KWKS8

