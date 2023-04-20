Babita Kapoor celebrates her 76th birthday today. Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a heartfelt note and shared an adorable pic of her mother that also features her son Jeh. She wrote, “My MA… My first home… My forever home…” Throwback Thursday: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An 'Irreplaceable' Photo Featuring Rishi Kapoor With Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Late RD Burman.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Note For Her Mom

