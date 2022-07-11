Kareena Kapoor Khan’s vacation picture with baby Jeh is going viral on the internet and both Mumma and son. Bebo was seen with some friends in London and this cute click sums her super fun vacation. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Accompany Saif Ali Khan to His Boarding School in Winchester (View Pic).

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Jeh & Friends in London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)