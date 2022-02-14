While there are many celebs who are opting to go cheesy on social media on Valentine’s Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted something really adorable. She shared a post featuring hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur and captioned it as, “Is it Valentine’s Day? Ok then lets ice cream… #forever two Saifu and Tim Tim”.

Saif Ali Khan And Taimur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)