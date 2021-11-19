Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and shared pictures of her moons. The actress dropped a series of cute pics featuring husband Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur Ali Khan and the youngest Jeh, tagging them her chands. In the clicks, we see a poser Saif, a goofy Tim, and a sleepy Jeh. Indeed, these Kapoors are way too amazing!

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

