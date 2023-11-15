David Beckham enjoyed a game of cricket with kids in Gujarat during his visit to the Indian state as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador. The English football legend took to Instagram to share pictures of his trip where he was spotted batting right-handed. Beckham seemingly enjoyed the experience and so were the kids who were around him on his visit. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who currently co-owns MLS club Inter Miami, who is reportedly likely to attend the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match in Mumbai. "An incredibly special few days with @unicef here in Gujarat. It’s a great privilege to see first-hand the work Unicef is doing on the ground to support children and their families," he wrote while sharing the pictures of his visit to Gujarat," he wrote as caption for his post. David Beckham Spotted in Mumbai Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal Match (Watch Video).

See David Beckham's Post

