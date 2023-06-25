Karisma Kapoor has turned a year older today, June 25. On the occasion of the actress’ birthday, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a video montage on Instagram that glimpses all their precious moments from childhood until date. She wished her calling ‘My numero uno’. Karisma Kapoor's Saree Collection Will Impress All The Saree Lovers.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Karisma Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)