Randhir Kapoor is celebrating his 75th birthday today. The actor has been showered with love and wishes from all over the industry and fans. His daughter, Karisma Kapoor, also took to Instagram to post a cute picture with him. The actress can be seen hugging her father cutely while he poses for the camera.

Take A Look At The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)