Kartik Aaryan who was recently in Delhi shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon has surprised fans with his latest Instagram post. As he took to social media and shared a video wherein he could be seen playing cricket on a field. Flaunting his batting skills, he captioned the clip as 'coming soon'. So with this, can we say that a sports film is on cards for the actor? Earlier reports were that Kartik might collaborate with filmmaker Sharan Sharma for a movie in which he will essay the role of a cricketer.

Kartik Aaryan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)