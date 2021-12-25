Kartik Aaryan has had quite a busy year. Even when he was not shooting for some project, he kept himself busy by entertaining fans on social media. As he bids adieu to this year, the actor got into the festive mode to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. He posted a video from the wrap-up party of his very-successful 2021 film, Dhamaka. With this, he even dropped a hint about his upcoming project. He wrote in the caption that he is waiting for Christmas 2022 to come. This might be a hint a the release date of one of his projects.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

