Kartik Aaryan recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat and was seen at his candid best. During the episode, he talked his fees during the initial days of his career and more. Kartik said he earned Rs 1.25 lakh for his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and also spoke about charging Rs 20 crore for a movie he worked on during the pandemic. FYI, many reports claim that the film is Dhamaka. Kartik Aaryan Is on Cloud Nine After a Street Kid Praises His Film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan Earned Rs 20 Crore for 10 Days:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)