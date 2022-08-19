Kartik Aaryan's last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a massive hit at the box office. Having said that, recently, the actor bumped into a street kid who recognised him for his work in BB 2. To which, an excited Kartik filmed his conversation with the child and shared it with a heartwarming caption on social media. So aww! Kartik Aaryan and His Pet Pooch Katori Pose With Street Kids as They Get Clicked in the City (View Pics).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)